Southern Grape maintains its dynamism

Chile, South Africa and Brazil exported in this 2022/23 season between 16 - 20% less than in 2021/22. Only Peru managed to continue increasing its volumes, exporting 12% more than in the previous season. With an export of almost 600,000 tons, it has doubled its exports in just 7 years. The Peruvian plus failed to offset the decline in other countries, for which the total exported by the Southern Hemisphere was 8% below the record of 1.54 million tons reached in 2021/22. Virtually all the large markets received somewhat lower volumes than the previous season. This lower availability allowed the market to balance better and sustain an acceptable price level. This last point is essential given the increase in costs that the entire fruit sector has suffered.